Brunei dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Russian rubles is currently 66.929 today, reflecting a 2.053% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 4.045% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 67.008 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 63.894 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.859% increase in value.