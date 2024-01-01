Bahraini dinars to British pounds sterling today
Convert BHD to GBP at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bahraini dinars to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / British Pound Sterling
|1 BHD
|2.09041 GBP
|5 BHD
|10.45205 GBP
|10 BHD
|20.90410 GBP
|20 BHD
|41.80820 GBP
|50 BHD
|104.52050 GBP
|100 BHD
|209.04100 GBP
|250 BHD
|522.60250 GBP
|500 BHD
|1,045.20500 GBP
|1000 BHD
|2,090.41000 GBP
|2000 BHD
|4,180.82000 GBP
|5000 BHD
|10,452.05000 GBP
|10000 BHD
|20,904.10000 GBP