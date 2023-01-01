Bahraini dinars to British pounds sterling today

Convert BHD to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
2143.39 gbp

1.00000 BHD = 2.14339 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084390.25941.488531.673170.9648518.7383
1 GBP1.142611.23885103.1241.700691.911661.1024321.4092
1 USD0.922250.8072183.24211.37281.543090.8898517.2815
1 INR0.01107920.009697020.012013210.01649170.01853740.01068990.207605

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / British Pound Sterling
1 BHD2.14339 GBP
5 BHD10.71695 GBP
10 BHD21.43390 GBP
20 BHD42.86780 GBP
50 BHD107.16950 GBP
100 BHD214.33900 GBP
250 BHD535.84750 GBP
500 BHD1071.69500 GBP
1000 BHD2143.39000 GBP
2000 BHD4286.78000 GBP
5000 BHD10716.95000 GBP
10000 BHD21433.90000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Bahraini Dinar
1 GBP0.46655 BHD
5 GBP2.33276 BHD
10 GBP4.66551 BHD
20 GBP9.33102 BHD
50 GBP23.32755 BHD
100 GBP46.65510 BHD
250 GBP116.63775 BHD
500 GBP233.27550 BHD
1000 GBP466.55100 BHD
2000 GBP933.10200 BHD
5000 GBP2332.75500 BHD
10000 GBP4665.51000 BHD