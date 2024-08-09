2,000 Bulgarian levs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BGN to MYR at the real exchange rate

2,000 bgn
4,933.44 myr

лв1.000 BGN = RM2.467 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.60792.6152
Low2.46672.4667
Average2.56812.5880
Change-5.22%-5.46%
1 BGN to MYR stats

The performance of BGN to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6079 and a 30 day low of 2.4667. This means the 30 day average was 2.5681. The change for BGN to MYR was -5.22.

The performance of BGN to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6152 and a 90 day low of 2.4667. This means the 90 day average was 2.5880. The change for BGN to MYR was -5.46.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BGN2.46672 MYR
5 BGN12.33360 MYR
10 BGN24.66720 MYR
20 BGN49.33440 MYR
50 BGN123.33600 MYR
100 BGN246.67200 MYR
250 BGN616.68000 MYR
500 BGN1,233.36000 MYR
1000 BGN2,466.72000 MYR
2000 BGN4,933.44000 MYR
5000 BGN12,333.60000 MYR
10000 BGN24,667.20000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bulgarian Lev
1 MYR0.40540 BGN
5 MYR2.02699 BGN
10 MYR4.05397 BGN
20 MYR8.10794 BGN
50 MYR20.26985 BGN
100 MYR40.53970 BGN
250 MYR101.34925 BGN
500 MYR202.69850 BGN
1000 MYR405.39700 BGN
2000 MYR810.79400 BGN
5000 MYR2,026.98500 BGN
10000 MYR4,053.97000 BGN