Bulgarian lev to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Malaysian ringgits is currently 2.467 today, reflecting a -1.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.576% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 2.515 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 2.457 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.462% decrease in value.