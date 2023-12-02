5 Malaysian ringgits to Bulgarian levs

Convert MYR to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 myr
1.92 bgn

1.00000 MYR = 0.38451 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bulgarian Lev
1 MYR0.38451 BGN
5 MYR1.92254 BGN
10 MYR3.84508 BGN
20 MYR7.69016 BGN
50 MYR19.22540 BGN
100 MYR38.45080 BGN
250 MYR96.12700 BGN
500 MYR192.25400 BGN
1000 MYR384.50800 BGN
2000 MYR769.01600 BGN
5000 MYR1922.54000 BGN
10000 MYR3845.08000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BGN2.60072 MYR
5 BGN13.00360 MYR
10 BGN26.00720 MYR
20 BGN52.01440 MYR
50 BGN130.03600 MYR
100 BGN260.07200 MYR
250 BGN650.18000 MYR
500 BGN1300.36000 MYR
1000 BGN2600.72000 MYR
2000 BGN5201.44000 MYR
5000 BGN13003.60000 MYR
10000 BGN26007.20000 MYR