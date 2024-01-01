5 Bangladeshi takas to Belarusian rubles

Convert BDT to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.14 byn

Tk1.000 BDT = Br0.02785 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
BDT to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02790.0280
Low0.02780.0277
Average0.02780.0279
Change0.08%-0.58%
1 BDT to BYN stats

The performance of BDT to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0279 and a 30 day low of 0.0278. This means the 30 day average was 0.0278. The change for BDT to BYN was 0.08.

The performance of BDT to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0280 and a 90 day low of 0.0277. This means the 90 day average was 0.0279. The change for BDT to BYN was -0.58.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2730.78483.9491.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5310.85691.6551.4997.825
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6370.51555.1670.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Belarusian Ruble
1 BDT0.02785 BYN
5 BDT0.13926 BYN
10 BDT0.27852 BYN
20 BDT0.55703 BYN
50 BDT1.39258 BYN
100 BDT2.78515 BYN
250 BDT6.96288 BYN
500 BDT13.92575 BYN
1000 BDT27.85150 BYN
2000 BDT55.70300 BYN
5000 BDT139.25750 BYN
10000 BDT278.51500 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BYN35.90480 BDT
5 BYN179.52400 BDT
10 BYN359.04800 BDT
20 BYN718.09600 BDT
50 BYN1,795.24000 BDT
100 BYN3,590.48000 BDT
250 BYN8,976.20000 BDT
500 BYN17,952.40000 BDT
1000 BYN35,904.80000 BDT
2000 BYN71,809.60000 BDT
5000 BYN179,524.00000 BDT
10000 BYN359,048.00000 BDT