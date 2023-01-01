5 Bangladeshi takas to Belarusian rubles

Convert BDT to BYN at the real exchange rate

5 bdt
0.15 byn

1.00000 BDT = 0.02988 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9141.5189555.49110.79336783.3451.363357.14965
1 EUR1.094111.6618860.71280.8680591.18781.491647.82243
1 AUD0.658350.601727136.53260.52231354.87020.8975614.70697
1 PHP0.01802090.0164710.027372810.01429721.501950.02456880.128843

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Belarusian Ruble
1 BDT0.02988 BYN
5 BDT0.14942 BYN
10 BDT0.29883 BYN
20 BDT0.59766 BYN
50 BDT1.49415 BYN
100 BDT2.98831 BYN
250 BDT7.47077 BYN
500 BDT14.94155 BYN
1000 BDT29.88310 BYN
2000 BDT59.76620 BYN
5000 BDT149.41550 BYN
10000 BDT298.83100 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BYN33.46370 BDT
5 BYN167.31850 BDT
10 BYN334.63700 BDT
20 BYN669.27400 BDT
50 BYN1673.18500 BDT
100 BYN3346.37000 BDT
250 BYN8365.92500 BDT
500 BYN16731.85000 BDT
1000 BYN33463.70000 BDT
2000 BYN66927.40000 BDT
5000 BYN167318.50000 BDT
10000 BYN334637.00000 BDT