Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BAM to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
168,633 lkr

1.000 BAM = 168.6 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:52
How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BAM168.63300 LKR
5 BAM843.16500 LKR
10 BAM1,686.33000 LKR
20 BAM3,372.66000 LKR
50 BAM8,431.65000 LKR
100 BAM16,863.30000 LKR
250 BAM42,158.25000 LKR
500 BAM84,316.50000 LKR
1000 BAM168,633.00000 LKR
2000 BAM337,266.00000 LKR
5000 BAM843,165.00000 LKR
10000 BAM1,686,330.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 LKR0.00593 BAM
5 LKR0.02965 BAM
10 LKR0.05930 BAM
20 LKR0.11860 BAM
50 LKR0.29650 BAM
100 LKR0.59300 BAM
250 LKR1.48251 BAM
500 LKR2.96502 BAM
1000 LKR5.93003 BAM
2000 LKR11.86006 BAM
5000 LKR29.65015 BAM
10000 LKR59.30030 BAM