Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BAM to LKR at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
181401 lkr

1.00000 BAM = 181.40100 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BAM181.40100 LKR
5 BAM907.00500 LKR
10 BAM1814.01000 LKR
20 BAM3628.02000 LKR
50 BAM9070.05000 LKR
100 BAM18140.10000 LKR
250 BAM45350.25000 LKR
500 BAM90700.50000 LKR
1000 BAM181401.00000 LKR
2000 BAM362802.00000 LKR
5000 BAM907005.00000 LKR
10000 BAM1814010.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 LKR0.00551 BAM
5 LKR0.02756 BAM
10 LKR0.05513 BAM
20 LKR0.11025 BAM
50 LKR0.27563 BAM
100 LKR0.55127 BAM
250 LKR1.37816 BAM
500 LKR2.75632 BAM
1000 LKR5.51265 BAM
2000 LKR11.02530 BAM
5000 LKR27.56325 BAM
10000 LKR55.12650 BAM