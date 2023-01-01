10 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BAM to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 bam
1,832.49 lkr

1.00000 BAM = 183.24900 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BAM183.24900 LKR
5 BAM916.24500 LKR
10 BAM1832.49000 LKR
20 BAM3664.98000 LKR
50 BAM9162.45000 LKR
100 BAM18324.90000 LKR
250 BAM45812.25000 LKR
500 BAM91624.50000 LKR
1000 BAM183249.00000 LKR
2000 BAM366498.00000 LKR
5000 BAM916245.00000 LKR
10000 BAM1832490.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 LKR0.00546 BAM
5 LKR0.02729 BAM
10 LKR0.05457 BAM
20 LKR0.10914 BAM
50 LKR0.27285 BAM
100 LKR0.54571 BAM
250 LKR1.36426 BAM
500 LKR2.72853 BAM
1000 LKR5.45706 BAM
2000 LKR10.91412 BAM
5000 LKR27.28530 BAM
10000 LKR54.57060 BAM