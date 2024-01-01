Azerbaijani manats to Kenyan shillings today

Convert AZN to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
78,043 kes

1.000 AZN = 78.04 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.1391.3440.9211.6561.360.7871.533
1 INR0.01210.0160.0110.020.0160.0090.018
1 SGD0.74461.87310.6861.2331.0120.5861.141
1 EUR1.08590.2431.45911.7981.4760.8551.664

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Kenyan Shilling
1 AZN78.04300 KES
5 AZN390.21500 KES
10 AZN780.43000 KES
20 AZN1,560.86000 KES
50 AZN3,902.15000 KES
100 AZN7,804.30000 KES
250 AZN19,510.75000 KES
500 AZN39,021.50000 KES
1000 AZN78,043.00000 KES
2000 AZN156,086.00000 KES
5000 AZN390,215.00000 KES
10000 AZN780,430.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Azerbaijani Manat
1 KES0.01281 AZN
5 KES0.06407 AZN
10 KES0.12813 AZN
20 KES0.25627 AZN
50 KES0.64067 AZN
100 KES1.28134 AZN
250 KES3.20335 AZN
500 KES6.40670 AZN
1000 KES12.81340 AZN
2000 KES25.62680 AZN
5000 KES64.06700 AZN
10000 KES128.13400 AZN