1,000 awg
155,642 pkr

1.000 AWG = 155.6 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2771.4761.6640.96718.27
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6271.7271.9471.13121.376
1 USD0.9210.787183.1311.361.5330.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Pakistani Rupee
1 AWG155.64200 PKR
5 AWG778.21000 PKR
10 AWG1,556.42000 PKR
20 AWG3,112.84000 PKR
50 AWG7,782.10000 PKR
100 AWG15,564.20000 PKR
250 AWG38,910.50000 PKR
500 AWG77,821.00000 PKR
1000 AWG155,642.00000 PKR
2000 AWG311,284.00000 PKR
5000 AWG778,210.00000 PKR
10000 AWG1,556,420.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 PKR0.00642 AWG
5 PKR0.03212 AWG
10 PKR0.06425 AWG
20 PKR0.12850 AWG
50 PKR0.32125 AWG
100 PKR0.64250 AWG
250 PKR1.60625 AWG
500 PKR3.21249 AWG
1000 PKR6.42498 AWG
2000 PKR12.84996 AWG
5000 PKR32.12490 AWG
10000 PKR64.24980 AWG