Aruban florins to Mauritian rupees today

Convert AWG to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
25,906 mur

1.000 AWG = 25.91 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.3618.9530.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.3620.5130.6011.080.876
1 CAD0.7351.128113.9380.5790.6771.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritian Rupee
1 AWG25.90600 MUR
5 AWG129.53000 MUR
10 AWG259.06000 MUR
20 AWG518.12000 MUR
50 AWG1,295.30000 MUR
100 AWG2,590.60000 MUR
250 AWG6,476.50000 MUR
500 AWG12,953.00000 MUR
1000 AWG25,906.00000 MUR
2000 AWG51,812.00000 MUR
5000 AWG129,530.00000 MUR
10000 AWG259,060.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 MUR0.03860 AWG
5 MUR0.19301 AWG
10 MUR0.38601 AWG
20 MUR0.77202 AWG
50 MUR1.93005 AWG
100 MUR3.86011 AWG
250 MUR9.65028 AWG
500 MUR19.30055 AWG
1000 MUR38.60110 AWG
2000 MUR77.20220 AWG
5000 MUR193.00550 AWG
10000 MUR386.01100 AWG