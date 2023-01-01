250 Mauritian rupees to Aruban florins

Convert MUR to AWG at the real exchange rate

250 mur
10.24 awg

1.00000 MUR = 0.04095 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Aruban Florin
1 MUR0.04095 AWG
5 MUR0.20475 AWG
10 MUR0.40950 AWG
20 MUR0.81900 AWG
50 MUR2.04751 AWG
100 MUR4.09502 AWG
250 MUR10.23755 AWG
500 MUR20.47510 AWG
1000 MUR40.95020 AWG
2000 MUR81.90040 AWG
5000 MUR204.75100 AWG
10000 MUR409.50200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritian Rupee
1 AWG24.41990 MUR
5 AWG122.09950 MUR
10 AWG244.19900 MUR
20 AWG488.39800 MUR
50 AWG1220.99500 MUR
100 AWG2441.99000 MUR
250 AWG6104.97500 MUR
500 AWG12209.95000 MUR
1000 AWG24419.90000 MUR
2000 AWG48839.80000 MUR
5000 AWG122099.50000 MUR
10000 AWG244199.00000 MUR