Aruban florins to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert AWG to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
4,370.14 hkd

1.000 AWG = 4.370 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2311.4761.6640.96718.27
1 GBP1.1711.27105.5831.7271.9481.13121.378
1 USD0.9210.787183.121.361.5330.8916.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AWG4.37014 HKD
5 AWG21.85070 HKD
10 AWG43.70140 HKD
20 AWG87.40280 HKD
50 AWG218.50700 HKD
100 AWG437.01400 HKD
250 AWG1,092.53500 HKD
500 AWG2,185.07000 HKD
1000 AWG4,370.14000 HKD
2000 AWG8,740.28000 HKD
5000 AWG21,850.70000 HKD
10000 AWG43,701.40000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Aruban Florin
100 HKD22.88260 AWG
200 HKD45.76520 AWG
300 HKD68.64780 AWG
500 HKD114.41300 AWG
1000 HKD228.82600 AWG
2000 HKD457.65200 AWG
2500 HKD572.06500 AWG
3000 HKD686.47800 AWG
4000 HKD915.30400 AWG
5000 HKD1,144.13000 AWG
10000 HKD2,288.26000 AWG
20000 HKD4,576.52000 AWG