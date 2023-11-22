5 Australian dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert AUD to BWP

5 aud
44.54 bwp

1.00000 AUD = 8.90742 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87181.0888590.7171.490911.664270.9625518.7269
1 GBP1.1470511.249104.061.710191.909061.1040921.4813
1 USD0.91840.800641183.31451.369251.528470.88417.1988
1 INR0.01102330.009609860.012002710.01643470.01834580.01061040.206432

How to convert Australian dollars to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 AUD8.90742 BWP
5 AUD44.53710 BWP
10 AUD89.07420 BWP
20 AUD178.14840 BWP
50 AUD445.37100 BWP
100 AUD890.74200 BWP
250 AUD2226.85500 BWP
500 AUD4453.71000 BWP
1000 AUD8907.42000 BWP
2000 AUD17814.84000 BWP
5000 AUD44537.10000 BWP
10000 AUD89074.20000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Australian Dollar
1 BWP0.11227 AUD
5 BWP0.56133 AUD
10 BWP1.12266 AUD
20 BWP2.24532 AUD
50 BWP5.61330 AUD
100 BWP11.22660 AUD
250 BWP28.06650 AUD
500 BWP56.13300 AUD
1000 BWP112.26600 AUD
2000 BWP224.53200 AUD
5000 BWP561.33000 AUD
10000 BWP1122.66000 AUD