1 thousand Australian dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert AUD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
8,908.78 bwp

1.00000 AUD = 8.90878 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:02
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 AUD8.90878 BWP
5 AUD44.54390 BWP
10 AUD89.08780 BWP
20 AUD178.17560 BWP
50 AUD445.43900 BWP
100 AUD890.87800 BWP
250 AUD2227.19500 BWP
500 AUD4454.39000 BWP
1000 AUD8908.78000 BWP
2000 AUD17817.56000 BWP
5000 AUD44543.90000 BWP
10000 AUD89087.80000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Australian Dollar
1 BWP0.11225 AUD
5 BWP0.56124 AUD
10 BWP1.12249 AUD
20 BWP2.24498 AUD
50 BWP5.61245 AUD
100 BWP11.22490 AUD
250 BWP28.06225 AUD
500 BWP56.12450 AUD
1000 BWP112.24900 AUD
2000 BWP224.49800 AUD
5000 BWP561.24500 AUD
10000 BWP1122.49000 AUD