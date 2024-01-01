Armenian drams to Swedish kronor today

Convert AMD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
26.02 sek

1.000 AMD = 0.02602 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2991.4761.6640.96618.251
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6571.7271.9471.1321.355
1 USD0.920.786183.081.3581.5310.88916.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Swedish Krona
1 AMD0.02602 SEK
5 AMD0.13012 SEK
10 AMD0.26024 SEK
20 AMD0.52048 SEK
50 AMD1.30120 SEK
100 AMD2.60240 SEK
250 AMD6.50600 SEK
500 AMD13.01200 SEK
1000 AMD26.02400 SEK
2000 AMD52.04800 SEK
5000 AMD130.12000 SEK
10000 AMD260.24000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Armenian Dram
1 SEK38.42610 AMD
5 SEK192.13050 AMD
10 SEK384.26100 AMD
20 SEK768.52200 AMD
50 SEK1,921.30500 AMD
100 SEK3,842.61000 AMD
250 SEK9,606.52500 AMD
500 SEK19,213.05000 AMD
1000 SEK38,426.10000 AMD
2000 SEK76,852.20000 AMD
5000 SEK192,130.50000 AMD
10000 SEK384,261.00000 AMD