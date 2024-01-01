Armenian drams to Macanese patacas today

Convert AMD to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
20.10 mop

1.000 AMD = 0.02010 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6621.7271.9471.1321.353
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.789
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macanese Pataca
1 AMD0.02010 MOP
5 AMD0.10051 MOP
10 AMD0.20102 MOP
20 AMD0.40204 MOP
50 AMD1.00510 MOP
100 AMD2.01020 MOP
250 AMD5.02550 MOP
500 AMD10.05100 MOP
1000 AMD20.10200 MOP
2000 AMD40.20400 MOP
5000 AMD100.51000 MOP
10000 AMD201.02000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Armenian Dram
1 MOP49.74630 AMD
5 MOP248.73150 AMD
10 MOP497.46300 AMD
20 MOP994.92600 AMD
50 MOP2,487.31500 AMD
100 MOP4,974.63000 AMD
250 MOP12,436.57500 AMD
500 MOP24,873.15000 AMD
1000 MOP49,746.30000 AMD
2000 MOP99,492.60000 AMD
5000 MOP248,731.50000 AMD
10000 MOP497,463.00000 AMD