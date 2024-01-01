Armenian drams to Jersey pounds today

Convert AMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
1.96 jep

1.000 AMD = 0.001961 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2971.4761.6640.96618.243
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6711.7271.9471.13121.349
1 USD0.920.786183.0781.3581.5310.88916.785
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jersey pound
1 AMD0.00196 JEP
5 AMD0.00981 JEP
10 AMD0.01961 JEP
20 AMD0.03923 JEP
50 AMD0.09807 JEP
100 AMD0.19614 JEP
250 AMD0.49036 JEP
500 AMD0.98071 JEP
1000 AMD1.96142 JEP
2000 AMD3.92284 JEP
5000 AMD9.80710 JEP
10000 AMD19.61420 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Armenian Dram
1 JEP509.83400 AMD
5 JEP2,549.17000 AMD
10 JEP5,098.34000 AMD
20 JEP10,196.68000 AMD
50 JEP25,491.70000 AMD
100 JEP50,983.40000 AMD
250 JEP127,458.50000 AMD
500 JEP254,917.00000 AMD
1000 JEP509,834.00000 AMD
2000 JEP1,019,668.00000 AMD
5000 JEP2,549,170.00000 AMD
10000 JEP5,098,340.00000 AMD