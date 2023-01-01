Armenian drams to Jersey pounds today

Convert AMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
2.00 jep

1.00000 AMD = 0.00200 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.0851590.32731.486441.669850.9647518.7465
1 GBP1.1429211.24025103.2381.698891.908521.1026321.4259
1 USD0.921550.806289183.23951.36981.538820.889117.2755
1 INR0.01107080.009686380.012013510.01645610.01848660.01068120.20754

How to convert Armenian drams to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jersey pound
1 AMD0.00200 JEP
5 AMD0.01001 JEP
10 AMD0.02001 JEP
20 AMD0.04002 JEP
50 AMD0.10006 JEP
100 AMD0.20012 JEP
250 AMD0.50031 JEP
500 AMD1.00062 JEP
1000 AMD2.00123 JEP
2000 AMD4.00246 JEP
5000 AMD10.00615 JEP
10000 AMD20.01230 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Armenian Dram
1 JEP499.69400 AMD
5 JEP2498.47000 AMD
10 JEP4996.94000 AMD
20 JEP9993.88000 AMD
50 JEP24984.70000 AMD
100 JEP49969.40000 AMD
250 JEP124923.50000 AMD
500 JEP249847.00000 AMD
1000 JEP499694.00000 AMD
2000 JEP999388.00000 AMD
5000 JEP2498470.00000 AMD
10000 JEP4996940.00000 AMD