Armenian drams to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert AMD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
141.72 etb

1.000 AMD = 0.1417 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3041.4761.6640.96618.243
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7141.7281.9471.13121.357
1 USD0.920.786183.0731.3581.530.88916.783
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ethiopian Birr
1 AMD0.14172 ETB
5 AMD0.70861 ETB
10 AMD1.41722 ETB
20 AMD2.83444 ETB
50 AMD7.08610 ETB
100 AMD14.17220 ETB
250 AMD35.43050 ETB
500 AMD70.86100 ETB
1000 AMD141.72200 ETB
2000 AMD283.44400 ETB
5000 AMD708.61000 ETB
10000 AMD1,417.22000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Armenian Dram
1 ETB7.05606 AMD
5 ETB35.28030 AMD
10 ETB70.56060 AMD
20 ETB141.12120 AMD
50 ETB352.80300 AMD
100 ETB705.60600 AMD
250 ETB1,764.01500 AMD
500 ETB3,528.03000 AMD
1000 ETB7,056.06000 AMD
2000 ETB14,112.12000 AMD
5000 ETB35,280.30000 AMD
10000 ETB70,560.60000 AMD