5000 Armenian drams to Ethiopian birrs

Convert AMD to ETB at the real exchange rate

5000 amd
697.60 etb

1.00000 AMD = 0.13952 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86241.089590.81091.476651.648510.9528518.9434
1 GBP1.1595511.26335105.3011.712281.911561.1048821.9661
1 USD0.917850.791546183.3511.355351.513090.8745517.3872
1 INR0.01101190.009496540.011997510.01626080.01815320.01049240.208602

How to convert Armenian drams to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ethiopian Birr
1 AMD0.13952 ETB
5 AMD0.69760 ETB
10 AMD1.39520 ETB
20 AMD2.79040 ETB
50 AMD6.97600 ETB
100 AMD13.95200 ETB
250 AMD34.88000 ETB
500 AMD69.76000 ETB
1000 AMD139.52000 ETB
2000 AMD279.04000 ETB
5000 AMD697.60000 ETB
10000 AMD1395.20000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Armenian Dram
1 ETB7.16743 AMD
5 ETB35.83715 AMD
10 ETB71.67430 AMD
20 ETB143.34860 AMD
50 ETB358.37150 AMD
100 ETB716.74300 AMD
250 ETB1791.85750 AMD
500 ETB3583.71500 AMD
1000 ETB7167.43000 AMD
2000 ETB14334.86000 AMD
5000 ETB35837.15000 AMD
10000 ETB71674.30000 AMD