20 amd
2.79 etb

1.00000 AMD = 0.13950 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:03
How to convert Armenian drams to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ethiopian Birr
1 AMD0.13950 ETB
5 AMD0.69751 ETB
10 AMD1.39502 ETB
20 AMD2.79004 ETB
50 AMD6.97510 ETB
100 AMD13.95020 ETB
250 AMD34.87550 ETB
500 AMD69.75100 ETB
1000 AMD139.50200 ETB
2000 AMD279.00400 ETB
5000 AMD697.51000 ETB
10000 AMD1395.02000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Armenian Dram
1 ETB7.16835 AMD
5 ETB35.84175 AMD
10 ETB71.68350 AMD
20 ETB143.36700 AMD
50 ETB358.41750 AMD
100 ETB716.83500 AMD
250 ETB1792.08750 AMD
500 ETB3584.17500 AMD
1000 ETB7168.35000 AMD
2000 ETB14336.70000 AMD
5000 ETB35841.75000 AMD
10000 ETB71683.50000 AMD