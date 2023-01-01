Armenian drams to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert AMD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
138.80 etb

1.00000 AMD = 0.13880 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.08590.31271.486121.670.9649518.7404
1 GBP1.1431211.2403103.2391.698841.909031.1030521.4228
1 USD0.921650.806257183.23751.36971.539170.8893517.2723
1 INR0.01107260.009686220.012013810.01645530.01849130.01068450.207506

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ethiopian Birr
1 AMD0.13880 ETB
5 AMD0.69400 ETB
10 AMD1.38799 ETB
20 AMD2.77598 ETB
50 AMD6.93995 ETB
100 AMD13.87990 ETB
250 AMD34.69975 ETB
500 AMD69.39950 ETB
1000 AMD138.79900 ETB
2000 AMD277.59800 ETB
5000 AMD693.99500 ETB
10000 AMD1387.99000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Armenian Dram
1 ETB7.20467 AMD
5 ETB36.02335 AMD
10 ETB72.04670 AMD
20 ETB144.09340 AMD
50 ETB360.23350 AMD
100 ETB720.46700 AMD
250 ETB1801.16750 AMD
500 ETB3602.33500 AMD
1000 ETB7204.67000 AMD
2000 ETB14409.34000 AMD
5000 ETB36023.35000 AMD
10000 ETB72046.70000 AMD