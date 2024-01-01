5 Ethiopian birrs to Armenian drams

Convert ETB to AMD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ֏3.235 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 ETB to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.30376.7298
Low3.20193.2019
Average3.26083.7291
Change-2.07%-51.74%
View full history

1 ETB to AMD stats

The performance of ETB to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3037 and a 30 day low of 3.2019. This means the 30 day average was 3.2608. The change for ETB to AMD was -2.07.

The performance of ETB to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.7298 and a 90 day low of 3.2019. This means the 90 day average was 3.7291. The change for ETB to AMD was -51.74.

Track market ratesView ETB to AMD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07790.5191.491.6230.93521.594
1 GBP1.20311.295108.8831.7921.9521.12425.975
1 USD0.9290.772184.0831.3841.5080.86820.059
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Armenian Dram
1 ETB3.23534 AMD
5 ETB16.17670 AMD
10 ETB32.35340 AMD
20 ETB64.70680 AMD
50 ETB161.76700 AMD
100 ETB323.53400 AMD
250 ETB808.83500 AMD
500 ETB1,617.67000 AMD
1000 ETB3,235.34000 AMD
2000 ETB6,470.68000 AMD
5000 ETB16,176.70000 AMD
10000 ETB32,353.40000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Ethiopian Birr
1 AMD0.30909 ETB
5 AMD1.54544 ETB
10 AMD3.09087 ETB
20 AMD6.18174 ETB
50 AMD15.45435 ETB
100 AMD30.90870 ETB
250 AMD77.27175 ETB
500 AMD154.54350 ETB
1000 AMD309.08700 ETB
2000 AMD618.17400 ETB
5000 AMD1,545.43500 ETB
10000 AMD3,090.87000 ETB