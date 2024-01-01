Armenian drams to Egyptian pounds today

Convert AMD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
117.40 egp

1.000 AMD = 0.1174 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3041.4761.6640.96618.243
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7141.7281.9471.13121.357
1 USD0.920.786183.0731.3581.530.88916.783
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Egyptian Pound
1 AMD0.11740 EGP
5 AMD0.58701 EGP
10 AMD1.17402 EGP
20 AMD2.34804 EGP
50 AMD5.87010 EGP
100 AMD11.74020 EGP
250 AMD29.35050 EGP
500 AMD58.70100 EGP
1000 AMD117.40200 EGP
2000 AMD234.80400 EGP
5000 AMD587.01000 EGP
10000 AMD1,174.02000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Armenian Dram
1 EGP8.51777 AMD
5 EGP42.58885 AMD
10 EGP85.17770 AMD
20 EGP170.35540 AMD
50 EGP425.88850 AMD
100 EGP851.77700 AMD
250 EGP2,129.44250 AMD
500 EGP4,258.88500 AMD
1000 EGP8,517.77000 AMD
2000 EGP17,035.54000 AMD
5000 EGP42,588.85000 AMD
10000 EGP85,177.70000 AMD