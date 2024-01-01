Armenian drams to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert AMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
273.56 bdt

1.000 AMD = 0.2736 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
How to convert Armenian drams to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AMD0.27356 BDT
5 AMD1.36780 BDT
10 AMD2.73560 BDT
20 AMD5.47120 BDT
50 AMD13.67800 BDT
100 AMD27.35600 BDT
250 AMD68.39000 BDT
500 AMD136.78000 BDT
1000 AMD273.56000 BDT
2000 AMD547.12000 BDT
5000 AMD1,367.80000 BDT
10000 AMD2,735.60000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Armenian Dram
1 BDT3.65551 AMD
5 BDT18.27755 AMD
10 BDT36.55510 AMD
20 BDT73.11020 AMD
50 BDT182.77550 AMD
100 BDT365.55100 AMD
250 BDT913.87750 AMD
500 BDT1,827.75500 AMD
1000 BDT3,655.51000 AMD
2000 BDT7,311.02000 AMD
5000 BDT18,277.55000 AMD
10000 BDT36,555.10000 AMD