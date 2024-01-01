100 Bangladeshi takas to Armenian drams

Convert BDT to AMD at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
330.60 amd

Tk1.000 BDT = ֏3.306 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:29
BDT to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.31103.3242
Low3.29413.2941
Average3.30303.3057
Change0.19%-0.49%
1 BDT to AMD stats

The performance of BDT to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3110 and a 30 day low of 3.2941. This means the 30 day average was 3.3030. The change for BDT to AMD was 0.19.

The performance of BDT to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3242 and a 90 day low of 3.2941. This means the 90 day average was 3.3057. The change for BDT to AMD was -0.49.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.270.78483.951.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5280.85691.6571.4997.825
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6290.51555.160.9024.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Armenian Dram
1 BDT3.30603 AMD
5 BDT16.53015 AMD
10 BDT33.06030 AMD
20 BDT66.12060 AMD
50 BDT165.30150 AMD
100 BDT330.60300 AMD
250 BDT826.50750 AMD
500 BDT1,653.01500 AMD
1000 BDT3,306.03000 AMD
2000 BDT6,612.06000 AMD
5000 BDT16,530.15000 AMD
10000 BDT33,060.30000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AMD0.30248 BDT
5 AMD1.51239 BDT
10 AMD3.02478 BDT
20 AMD6.04956 BDT
50 AMD15.12390 BDT
100 AMD30.24780 BDT
250 AMD75.61950 BDT
500 AMD151.23900 BDT
1000 AMD302.47800 BDT
2000 AMD604.95600 BDT
5000 AMD1,512.39000 BDT
10000 AMD3,024.78000 BDT