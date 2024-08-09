Bangladeshi taka to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Armenian drams is currently 3.306 today, reflecting a 0.228% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.032% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 3.318 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 3.297 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.344% decrease in value.