Armenian drams to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert AMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
274.87 bdt

1.00000 AMD = 0.27487 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AMD0.27487 BDT
5 AMD1.37435 BDT
10 AMD2.74871 BDT
20 AMD5.49742 BDT
50 AMD13.74355 BDT
100 AMD27.48710 BDT
250 AMD68.71775 BDT
500 AMD137.43550 BDT
1000 AMD274.87100 BDT
2000 AMD549.74200 BDT
5000 AMD1374.35500 BDT
10000 AMD2748.71000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Armenian Dram
1 BDT3.63807 AMD
5 BDT18.19035 AMD
10 BDT36.38070 AMD
20 BDT72.76140 AMD
50 BDT181.90350 AMD
100 BDT363.80700 AMD
250 BDT909.51750 AMD
500 BDT1819.03500 AMD
1000 BDT3638.07000 AMD
2000 BDT7276.14000 AMD
5000 BDT18190.35000 AMD
10000 BDT36380.70000 AMD