1 Bangladeshi taka to Armenian drams

Convert BDT to AMD at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
3.65 amd

1.00000 BDT = 3.64788 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Armenian Dram
1 BDT3.64788 AMD
5 BDT18.23940 AMD
10 BDT36.47880 AMD
20 BDT72.95760 AMD
50 BDT182.39400 AMD
100 BDT364.78800 AMD
250 BDT911.97000 AMD
500 BDT1823.94000 AMD
1000 BDT3647.88000 AMD
2000 BDT7295.76000 AMD
5000 BDT18239.40000 AMD
10000 BDT36478.80000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bangladeshi Taka
1 AMD0.27413 BDT
5 AMD1.37066 BDT
10 AMD2.74132 BDT
20 AMD5.48264 BDT
50 AMD13.70660 BDT
100 AMD27.41320 BDT
250 AMD68.53300 BDT
500 AMD137.06600 BDT
1000 AMD274.13200 BDT
2000 AMD548.26400 BDT
5000 AMD1370.66000 BDT
10000 AMD2741.32000 BDT