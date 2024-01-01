Armenian drams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert AMD to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
4.49 bam

1.000 AMD = 0.004489 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
How to convert Armenian drams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AMD0.00449 BAM
5 AMD0.02245 BAM
10 AMD0.04489 BAM
20 AMD0.08979 BAM
50 AMD0.22447 BAM
100 AMD0.44893 BAM
250 AMD1.12233 BAM
500 AMD2.24467 BAM
1000 AMD4.48933 BAM
2000 AMD8.97866 BAM
5000 AMD22.44665 BAM
10000 AMD44.89330 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Armenian Dram
1 BAM222.75100 AMD
5 BAM1,113.75500 AMD
10 BAM2,227.51000 AMD
20 BAM4,455.02000 AMD
50 BAM11,137.55000 AMD
100 BAM22,275.10000 AMD
250 BAM55,687.75000 AMD
500 BAM111,375.50000 AMD
1000 BAM222,751.00000 AMD
2000 BAM445,502.00000 AMD
5000 BAM1,113,755.00000 AMD
10000 BAM2,227,510.00000 AMD