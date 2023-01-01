Armenian drams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks today

Convert AMD to BAM at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
4.49 bam

1.00000 AMD = 0.00449 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.085190.32541.486321.670280.96518.741
1 GBP1.1431211.2404103.2531.699041.909341.1031121.4232
1 USD0.921550.806192183.24151.369751.539290.889317.2712
1 INR0.01107110.009684970.012013210.01645510.01849190.01068340.207483

How to convert Armenian drams to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AMD0.00449 BAM
5 AMD0.02244 BAM
10 AMD0.04488 BAM
20 AMD0.08975 BAM
50 AMD0.22438 BAM
100 AMD0.44876 BAM
250 AMD1.12191 BAM
500 AMD2.24382 BAM
1000 AMD4.48764 BAM
2000 AMD8.97528 BAM
5000 AMD22.43820 BAM
10000 AMD44.87640 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Armenian Dram
1 BAM222.83400 AMD
5 BAM1114.17000 AMD
10 BAM2228.34000 AMD
20 BAM4456.68000 AMD
50 BAM11141.70000 AMD
100 BAM22283.40000 AMD
250 BAM55708.50000 AMD
500 BAM111417.00000 AMD
1000 BAM222834.00000 AMD
2000 BAM445668.00000 AMD
5000 BAM1114170.00000 AMD
10000 BAM2228340.00000 AMD