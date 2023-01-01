1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Samoan talas

1.00000 AED = 0.74520 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:10
1 EUR10.862551.0890590.80831.477351.64770.953118.9292
1 GBP1.1593511.26265105.2841.712851.910361.1049821.9466
1 USD0.918250.791985183.3831.356551.512970.8751517.3814
1 INR0.01101220.009498160.011992910.01626890.01814490.01049550.208453

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Samoan Tala
1 AED0.74520 WST
5 AED3.72598 WST
10 AED7.45195 WST
20 AED14.90390 WST
50 AED37.25975 WST
100 AED74.51950 WST
250 AED186.29875 WST
500 AED372.59750 WST
1000 AED745.19500 WST
2000 AED1490.39000 WST
5000 AED3725.97500 WST
10000 AED7451.95000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 WST1.34193 AED
5 WST6.70965 AED
10 WST13.41930 AED
20 WST26.83860 AED
50 WST67.09650 AED
100 WST134.19300 AED
250 WST335.48250 AED
500 WST670.96500 AED
1000 WST1341.93000 AED
2000 WST2683.86000 AED
5000 WST6709.65000 AED
10000 WST13419.30000 AED