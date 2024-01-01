United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saudi riyals today

Convert AED to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,021.21 sar

1.000 AED = 1.021 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3221.4761.6650.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.7131.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.1041.3581.5320.88916.8
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 AED1.02121 SAR
5 AED5.10605 SAR
10 AED10.21210 SAR
20 AED20.42420 SAR
50 AED51.06050 SAR
100 AED102.12100 SAR
250 AED255.30250 SAR
500 AED510.60500 SAR
1000 AED1,021.21000 SAR
2000 AED2,042.42000 SAR
5000 AED5,106.05000 SAR
10000 AED10,212.10000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SAR0.97923 AED
5 SAR4.89615 AED
10 SAR9.79229 AED
20 SAR19.58458 AED
50 SAR48.96145 AED
100 SAR97.92290 AED
250 SAR244.80725 AED
500 SAR489.61450 AED
1000 SAR979.22900 AED
2000 SAR1,958.45800 AED
5000 SAR4,896.14500 AED
10000 SAR9,792.29000 AED