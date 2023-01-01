500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saudi riyals

Convert AED to SAR at the real exchange rate

500 aed
510.75 sar

1.00000 AED = 1.02151 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 AED1.02151 SAR
5 AED5.10755 SAR
10 AED10.21510 SAR
20 AED20.43020 SAR
50 AED51.07550 SAR
100 AED102.15100 SAR
250 AED255.37750 SAR
500 AED510.75500 SAR
1000 AED1021.51000 SAR
2000 AED2043.02000 SAR
5000 AED5107.55000 SAR
10000 AED10215.10000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SAR0.97894 AED
5 SAR4.89471 AED
10 SAR9.78942 AED
20 SAR19.57884 AED
50 SAR48.94710 AED
100 SAR97.89420 AED
250 SAR244.73550 AED
500 SAR489.47100 AED
1000 SAR978.94200 AED
2000 SAR1957.88400 AED
5000 SAR4894.71000 AED
10000 SAR9789.42000 AED