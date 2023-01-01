500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Romanian leus

Convert AED to RON at the real exchange rate

500 aed
622.01 ron

1.00000 AED = 1.24401 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.919050.7927755.48951.357317.3863
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01102230.009507570.6654770.01627790.208511
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003224830.002781650.19470.004762460.0610046
1 EUR1.0880590.7249310.09410.862660.37541.4768118.9172

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Romanian Leu
1 AED1.24401 RON
5 AED6.22005 RON
10 AED12.44010 RON
20 AED24.88020 RON
50 AED62.20050 RON
100 AED124.40100 RON
250 AED311.00250 RON
500 AED622.00500 RON
1000 AED1244.01000 RON
2000 AED2488.02000 RON
5000 AED6220.05000 RON
10000 AED12440.10000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RON0.80385 AED
5 RON4.01925 AED
10 RON8.03850 AED
20 RON16.07700 AED
50 RON40.19250 AED
100 RON80.38500 AED
250 RON200.96250 AED
500 RON401.92500 AED
1000 RON803.85000 AED
2000 RON1607.70000 AED
5000 RON4019.25000 AED
10000 RON8038.50000 AED