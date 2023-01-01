1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to Romanian leus

Convert AED to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,244.09 ron

1.00000 AED = 1.24409 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:28
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Romanian Leu
1 AED1.24409 RON
5 AED6.22045 RON
10 AED12.44090 RON
20 AED24.88180 RON
50 AED62.20450 RON
100 AED124.40900 RON
250 AED311.02250 RON
500 AED622.04500 RON
1000 AED1244.09000 RON
2000 AED2488.18000 RON
5000 AED6220.45000 RON
10000 AED12440.90000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RON0.80380 AED
5 RON4.01901 AED
10 RON8.03802 AED
20 RON16.07604 AED
50 RON40.19010 AED
100 RON80.38020 AED
250 RON200.95050 AED
500 RON401.90100 AED
1000 RON803.80200 AED
2000 RON1607.60400 AED
5000 RON4019.01000 AED
10000 RON8038.02000 AED