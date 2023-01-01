500 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Romanian leus

Convert AED to RON at the real exchange rate

500 aed
640.92 ron

1.00000 AED = 1.28185 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:31 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

AED to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.056687.88751.43561.648360.9631518.4289
1GBP1.1536711.219101.3961.656261.901721.1111621.2614
1USD0.946450.820345183.17951.35871.560060.9115517.4417
1INR0.01137820.009862340.012022210.01633460.01875540.01095880.209687

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Romanian Leu
1 AED1.28185 RON
5 AED6.40925 RON
10 AED12.81850 RON
20 AED25.63700 RON
50 AED64.09250 RON
100 AED128.18500 RON
250 AED320.46250 RON
500 AED640.92500 RON
1000 AED1281.85000 RON
2000 AED2563.70000 RON
5000 AED6409.25000 RON
10000 AED12818.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RON0.78012 AED
5 RON3.90062 AED
10 RON7.80123 AED
20 RON15.60246 AED
50 RON39.00615 AED
100 RON78.01230 AED
250 RON195.03075 AED
500 RON390.06150 AED
1000 RON780.12300 AED
2000 RON1560.24600 AED
5000 RON3900.61500 AED
10000 RON7801.23000 AED