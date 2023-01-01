1 United Arab Emirates dirham to Romanian leus

Convert AED to RON at the real exchange rate

1 aed
1.28 ron

1.00000 AED = 1.28166 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:29 UTC
AED to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.056687.88051.43561.648360.963418.4305
1GBP1.1534711.21875101.3671.655921.901331.1112521.2589
1USD0.946450.820513183.17291.35871.560060.911817.4432
1INR0.01137910.009865150.012023210.01633580.01875690.01096270.209722

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Romanian Leu
1 AED1.28166 RON
5 AED6.40830 RON
10 AED12.81660 RON
20 AED25.63320 RON
50 AED64.08300 RON
100 AED128.16600 RON
250 AED320.41500 RON
500 AED640.83000 RON
1000 AED1281.66000 RON
2000 AED2563.32000 RON
5000 AED6408.30000 RON
10000 AED12816.60000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RON0.78024 AED
5 RON3.90118 AED
10 RON7.80235 AED
20 RON15.60470 AED
50 RON39.01175 AED
100 RON78.02350 AED
250 RON195.05875 AED
500 RON390.11750 AED
1000 RON780.23500 AED
2000 RON1560.47000 AED
5000 RON3901.17500 AED
10000 RON7802.35000 AED