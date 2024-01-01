United Arab Emirates dirhams to New Zealand dollars today

1,000 aed
450.64 nzd

1.000 AED = 0.4506 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:10
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / New Zealand Dollar
1 AED0.45064 NZD
5 AED2.25319 NZD
10 AED4.50638 NZD
20 AED9.01276 NZD
50 AED22.53190 NZD
100 AED45.06380 NZD
250 AED112.65950 NZD
500 AED225.31900 NZD
1000 AED450.63800 NZD
2000 AED901.27600 NZD
5000 AED2,253.19000 NZD
10000 AED4,506.38000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NZD2.21908 AED
5 NZD11.09540 AED
10 NZD22.19080 AED
20 NZD44.38160 AED
50 NZD110.95400 AED
100 NZD221.90800 AED
250 NZD554.77000 AED
500 NZD1,109.54000 AED
1000 NZD2,219.08000 AED
2000 NZD4,438.16000 AED
5000 NZD11,095.40000 AED
10000 NZD22,190.80000 AED