1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to New Zealand dollars

Convert AED to NZD at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
442.32 nzd

1.00000 AED = 0.44232 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / New Zealand Dollar
1 AED0.44232 NZD
5 AED2.21162 NZD
10 AED4.42323 NZD
20 AED8.84646 NZD
50 AED22.11615 NZD
100 AED44.23230 NZD
250 AED110.58075 NZD
500 AED221.16150 NZD
1000 AED442.32300 NZD
2000 AED884.64600 NZD
5000 AED2211.61500 NZD
10000 AED4423.23000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 NZD2.26079 AED
5 NZD11.30395 AED
10 NZD22.60790 AED
20 NZD45.21580 AED
50 NZD113.03950 AED
100 NZD226.07900 AED
250 NZD565.19750 AED
500 NZD1130.39500 AED
1000 NZD2260.79000 AED
2000 NZD4521.58000 AED
5000 NZD11303.95000 AED
10000 NZD22607.90000 AED