United Arab Emirates dirhams to Lesotho lotis today

Convert AED to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
5,153.89 lsl

1.000 AED = 5.154 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:08
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 AED5.15389 LSL
5 AED25.76945 LSL
10 AED51.53890 LSL
20 AED103.07780 LSL
50 AED257.69450 LSL
100 AED515.38900 LSL
250 AED1,288.47250 LSL
500 AED2,576.94500 LSL
1000 AED5,153.89000 LSL
2000 AED10,307.78000 LSL
5000 AED25,769.45000 LSL
10000 AED51,538.90000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LSL0.19403 AED
5 LSL0.97014 AED
10 LSL1.94028 AED
20 LSL3.88056 AED
50 LSL9.70140 AED
100 LSL19.40280 AED
250 LSL48.50700 AED
500 LSL97.01400 AED
1000 LSL194.02800 AED
2000 LSL388.05600 AED
5000 LSL970.14000 AED
10000 LSL1,940.28000 AED