United Arab Emirates dirhams to Lesotho lotis today

Convert AED to LSL at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
4953.17 lsl

1.00000 AED = 4.95317 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.085790.36231.486871.670820.964918.7469
1 GBP1.1429911.241103.2881.699551.909821.1028721.4285
1 USD0.921050.805802183.22951.36951.538940.888717.2671
1 INR0.01106660.009681680.01201510.01645450.01849030.01067770.207464

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Lesotho Loti
1 AED4.95317 LSL
5 AED24.76585 LSL
10 AED49.53170 LSL
20 AED99.06340 LSL
50 AED247.65850 LSL
100 AED495.31700 LSL
250 AED1238.29250 LSL
500 AED2476.58500 LSL
1000 AED4953.17000 LSL
2000 AED9906.34000 LSL
5000 AED24765.85000 LSL
10000 AED49531.70000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 LSL0.20189 AED
5 LSL1.00945 AED
10 LSL2.01891 AED
20 LSL4.03782 AED
50 LSL10.09455 AED
100 LSL20.18910 AED
250 LSL50.47275 AED
500 LSL100.94550 AED
1000 LSL201.89100 AED
2000 LSL403.78200 AED
5000 LSL1009.45500 AED
10000 LSL2018.91000 AED