1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to British pounds sterling

Convert AED to GBP at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
215.62 gbp

1.00000 AED = 0.21562 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:18
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.3832850.917350.79182855.4941.358317.3674
1 INR0.011992913.417960.01100210.009496280.6655310.01628990.208285
1 PKR0.003508770.29257210.003218910.002778350.1947160.004765960.0609382
1 EUR1.0900590.8916310.66410.8631560.49121.4806118.9313

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / British Pound Sterling
1 AED0.21562 GBP
5 AED1.07811 GBP
10 AED2.15622 GBP
20 AED4.31244 GBP
50 AED10.78110 GBP
100 AED21.56220 GBP
250 AED53.90550 GBP
500 AED107.81100 GBP
1000 AED215.62200 GBP
2000 AED431.24400 GBP
5000 AED1078.11000 GBP
10000 AED2156.22000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GBP4.63775 AED
5 GBP23.18875 AED
10 GBP46.37750 AED
20 GBP92.75500 AED
50 GBP231.88750 AED
100 GBP463.77500 AED
250 GBP1159.43750 AED
500 GBP2318.87500 AED
1000 GBP4637.75000 AED
2000 GBP9275.50000 AED
5000 GBP23188.75000 AED
10000 GBP46377.50000 AED