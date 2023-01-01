1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to British pounds sterling
Convert AED to GBP at the real exchange rate
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 GBP
|4.47635 AED
|5 GBP
|22.38175 AED
|10 GBP
|44.76350 AED
|20 GBP
|89.52700 AED
|50 GBP
|223.81750 AED
|100 GBP
|447.63500 AED
|250 GBP
|1119.08750 AED
|500 GBP
|2238.17500 AED
|1000 GBP
|4476.35000 AED
|2000 GBP
|8952.70000 AED
|5000 GBP
|22381.75000 AED
|10000 GBP
|44763.50000 AED