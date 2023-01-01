5000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to British pounds sterling

5,000 aed
1,117.03 gbp

1.00000 AED = 0.22341 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:26 UTC
AED to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / British Pound Sterling
1 AED0.22341 GBP
5 AED1.11703 GBP
10 AED2.23406 GBP
20 AED4.46812 GBP
50 AED11.17030 GBP
100 AED22.34060 GBP
250 AED55.85150 GBP
500 AED111.70300 GBP
1000 AED223.40600 GBP
2000 AED446.81200 GBP
5000 AED1117.03000 GBP
10000 AED2234.06000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 GBP4.47616 AED
5 GBP22.38080 AED
10 GBP44.76160 AED
20 GBP89.52320 AED
50 GBP223.80800 AED
100 GBP447.61600 AED
250 GBP1119.04000 AED
500 GBP2238.08000 AED
1000 GBP4476.16000 AED
2000 GBP8952.32000 AED
5000 GBP22380.80000 AED
10000 GBP44761.60000 AED