2,000 British pounds sterling to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert GBP to AED at the real exchange rate
|1 GBP to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.7784
|4.7784
|Low
|4.6741
|4.5889
|Average
|4.7314
|4.6821
|Change
|0.39%
|2.13%
1 GBP to AED stats
The performance of GBP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7784 and a 30 day low of 4.6741. This means the 30 day average was 4.7314. The change for GBP to AED was 0.39.
The performance of GBP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7784 and a 90 day low of 4.5889. This means the 90 day average was 4.6821. The change for GBP to AED was 2.13.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 GBP
|4.70328 AED
|5 GBP
|23.51640 AED
|10 GBP
|47.03280 AED
|20 GBP
|94.06560 AED
|50 GBP
|235.16400 AED
|100 GBP
|470.32800 AED
|250 GBP
|1,175.82000 AED
|500 GBP
|2,351.64000 AED
|1000 GBP
|4,703.28000 AED
|2000 GBP
|9,406.56000 AED
|5000 GBP
|23,516.40000 AED
|10000 GBP
|47,032.80000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / British Pound Sterling
|1 AED
|0.21262 GBP
|5 AED
|1.06309 GBP
|10 AED
|2.12618 GBP
|20 AED
|4.25236 GBP
|50 AED
|10.63090 GBP
|100 AED
|21.26180 GBP
|250 AED
|53.15450 GBP
|500 AED
|106.30900 GBP
|1000 AED
|212.61800 GBP
|2000 AED
|425.23600 GBP
|5000 AED
|1,063.09000 GBP
|10000 AED
|2,126.18000 GBP